How to live on a Greek island for FREE

Fancy some sun and adventure?

Did you know you can travel for almost nothing if you volunteer abroad?

Travel content creator, Nila Marino, is currently living for free on the island of Syros in Greece, while she volunteers at a local cat rescue.

Advertisement

"Volunteering at this cat sanctuary has been a dream come true!" says 27 year old Nila, who shares her travels with her 37,000 Tiktok followers.

"I've always wanted to work with cats, so when I found this oppotunity, I knew it was perfect for me," Nila said to travel company Holiday Pirates. "We feed the cats, clean their cages and sheds, give them medicine and, of course, lots of love. We work during the morning for around 4 hours and then in the evening we feed them again. I would say the schedule is quite relaxed, and there is a lot of free time to explore the island or go lay in the sun on the beach.

Nila joined Syros Cat Sanctuary through Workaway, the organisation that pairs volunteers with organisations across the globe, allowing people to travel for less while helping contribute to a charitable cause.

Volunteers at Syros Cat Sanctuary live in a traditional Greek village house, that's close to the cat rescue and also within walking distance of the beach. Breakfast is provided and other meals are made independently, or often shared between volunteers. Volunteers are expected to work maximum 25 hours per week, working on site from 8am -midday and an hour in the evening. Volunteers who work remotely are also welcome.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syros Cats (@syroscats)

Advertisement

If you love animals and would like to escape to the sun, the sanctuary is now accepting volunteer applications for winter 2024.

Don't like cats? No problem-there are many more opportunities to live abroad for less through volunteering partnerships on Workway.

Love to travel but can't afford it? Find out how to travel for (almost) free with our budget travel guide