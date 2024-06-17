Inside fabulous renovation of Old Mill in Wexford

Newly released images show inside a fabulous old mill renovation in the South East.

What was once a derelict building, is now a modern new home in Co. Wexford.

The recently completed renovation works at the Old Kilcarbry Mill in Enniscorthy maintains original rustic charm and character.

The four-storey building dates back to 1807 is located on the banks of the river Boro 3km outside Enniscorthy town.

The building was formerly a woollen factory, and was later converted into flour-mills, called Kilcarbry Mills.

It lay derelict for a number of years until works began to develop the multi-story property into a stunning modern home.

The new works were completed by Colm Byrne Civil and Building Contractors who released the photos on socials and the results are outstanding.

The large kitchen is bright and spacious, designed to entertain with a breakfast bar and open plan.

High ceiling and tall windows feature throughout the house, floor by floor.

Iron, multi-pane windows fill the building with natural light and compliment the rustic wooden floors.

Bright walls, iron raining and wooden floors feature in each room, aswell as the bathrooms.

The stunning upgrade works done on Old Kilcarbry Mill in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford was shared by Colm Byrne Civil and Building Contractors.

People having been praising the works online.

"Absolutely delighted to see such buildings like this saved and given a second chance, especially when its local. Well done to all involved, great taste in the connection between the old & new along with the modern & industrial features", one person wrote.

Another person said; "Congratulations to Colm Byrne and the team. Beautiful restoration of this great building. Wishing the new owners every happiness in their new home".

The light-filled interiors, stove fireplaces, large windows, wooden doors, and beam lined ceilings are sure to make a cosy yet formal home for the owners.

