Kilkenny restaurant among Ireland's top 10 dining spots

A restaurant based in Kilkenny is among the 'Top Ten Hottest Dining Rooms List'.

Nóinín located at John's Bridge placed tenth on the list.

Library Street in Dublin came out on top, followed by Goldie in Cork and Big Mike's in the capital.

The Sunday Times' annual list of Ireland's 100 Best Restaurants looks at businesses with the best energy and vibe that food lovers crave with this year's list focusing on the most exciting rooms to eat modern and creative Irish cooking.

Advertisement

South East restaurants also making it onto the list this year are Aran and Rinuccini - both in Kilkenny, Cashel Palace in Tipperary, The Sea Rooms in Wexford and Everetts and The Tannery - both in Waterford.

The list was compiled by renowned food critics John and Sally McKenna. John says diners these days are looking for more than just a decent feed:

"Serving people nice food in a nice room is actually not enough. People want a kind of creative dynamism, they want to be in a room where it's really really happening.

"You won't get that magic feeling unless people say food, value, fun, service - the whole nine yards, you've got to deliver the whole package."

Advertisement

Photo: Nóinín Instagram