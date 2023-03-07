Man gets tattoo of of six-pack on his abs to make sure he's 'summer ready'

What if you could eat and drink all you want, and still have wash-board abs?

A man in the UK has gone viral for getting a tattoo of a 'six-pack' on his own abdomen.

"He decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready," said Dean Gunther, the tattoo artist behind the creative ink. He told Ladbible that the client "always wanted to have a six-pack, but he's not keen on going to the gym or doing a diet."

By getting this realistic tattoo, he will be ready for the summer "while still being able to enjoy beer and good food," he said.

The Manchester-based tattoo artist is very proud of his work. "I was excited to do this tattoo because I've seen someone do it before, but it didn't look realistic," he told Ladbible. "I decided to take on this challenge and do it completely differently. It's been one of my most unusual requests."

Instagram users were quick to comment on the unusual ink. "Imagine you go home with someone and they remove their shirt and it's this." said one woman. "What a legend," wrote another.

The news comes as swimwear sales in the UK have increased since Love Island began, and five swimwear looks are now trending for summer 2023.