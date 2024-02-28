Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Parents accuse Peppa Pig of turning kids into 'brats'

Parents accuse Peppa Pig of turning kids into 'brats'
Peppa Pig
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Parents in the US are accusing Peppa Pig of turning their kids into 'brats'.

A number of parents have complained to The Wall Street Journal, saying that the cartoon character's behaviour is rubbing off on their children.

They say that Peppa is a 'bully' who 'fat-shames' her father.

While one parent said the cartoon pig is 'rude, bossy, a liar, tattle-tale and more', another said she was rude to people, including her friends.

Advertisement

One contributor to the article said she noticed alarming behaviours from her five-year-old in recent months.

Her son replied 'Ew! Yuck!' when offered food, and told their neighbour he had a 'big tummy', something often heard on the show.

The show has been running for 20 years, and in 2019, the franchise was acquired by Hasbro for $3.8 billion.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

New Irish gameshow on the hunt for contestants

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

More than 80% of Irish people worried about climate change, report says

 By Beat News
News 3

Student choked to death after eating food while lying in bed, inquest hears

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement