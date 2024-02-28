Parents accuse Peppa Pig of turning kids into 'brats'

Parents in the US are accusing Peppa Pig of turning their kids into 'brats'.

A number of parents have complained to The Wall Street Journal, saying that the cartoon character's behaviour is rubbing off on their children.

They say that Peppa is a 'bully' who 'fat-shames' her father.

While one parent said the cartoon pig is 'rude, bossy, a liar, tattle-tale and more', another said she was rude to people, including her friends.

One contributor to the article said she noticed alarming behaviours from her five-year-old in recent months.

Her son replied 'Ew! Yuck!' when offered food, and told their neighbour he had a 'big tummy', something often heard on the show.

The show has been running for 20 years, and in 2019, the franchise was acquired by Hasbro for $3.8 billion.

