Restaurant with the rudest waiters comes to Waterford

Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Merry's in Dungarvan has announced the return of 'Karen's at Merry's'.

The first time the event ran at the Gastro Pub, it sold out. Merry's promises the night of the event will include interactive fun, delicious food and "a dose of absurdity" from their "rude waiters.

Alongside the dining experience, patrons can expect a drag show by Lady Fifi Fondue.

Tickets are for over 23s only and are currently €45. The diner-style meal and show will run from 7 pm to 10 pm on June 21st.

The idea for the night was inspired by the popular Australian-American restaurant chain of the same name, which opened a branch in Dublin earlier this year.

