Single in the South East? Try this new dating group founded by local singletons

"It's so hard to meet people, I think we've all tried every app under the sun."

Tipperary woman Kate* was fed up with dating apps and decided to take romance into her own hands. She is now one of a team of five people behind "Love & Situationships," a Facebook group designed to help people in the South East to form new relationships and friendships.

"Originally set up for singles, we now focus on friendship too," says the group description. Group members can introduce themselves and state what they are looking for;love, friendship, or both. All ages and genders are welcome, with members ranging from 25 years, up to 60 years old.

"Some are single and some are in relationships already, just looking for friends," says Kate, who is now in a new relationship thanks to the group.

To help online connections turn into real-life relationships, the group arranges an in-person meet-up once a month. "Once a month we hit the town (usually Waterford) says Kate and have a laugh." There are two couples currently who have formed from the group, and many close friendships. "Others have also gotten together, but found the fit wasn't right," says Kate.

Kate feels the group is safer and more welcoming than Tinder, as there are real people available to offer advice and support. "We look at different topics in the group-all aspects when it comes to dating, like mental health as well. If you're on an app, it's not real-with the group there are real people there, there's real interaction," she says. Kate also states that group administrators are always mindful of protecting members from inappropriate behaviour. "We watch the group like hawks," she says. "If we see something, we will message that person and say this is not acceptable, you're banned."

*Kate's name has been changed to protect her privacy.