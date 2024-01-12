Stressed out? Release the fury in this new rage room

Forget sea swimming or meditation.

The new way to de-stress, is by smashing stuff.

Rage rooms or "anger rooms" have grown in popularity in recent years; a room where you pay money to wreck the place. Users are given protective clothing and permitted to smash disused machines, glassware and furniture.

Smash Club, in Cork city, is now taking appointments for its room, located conveniently in the city centre between Patrick Street and Paul Street garage. The club opened discreetly a few months ago, and has adopted a 'Fight Club' style motto. "You do not talk about Smash Club!"

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Jean (@just_hillary_jean)

Advertisement

When you make a booking you will be given a unique code, and you will not be permitted to enter Smash Club without your code. (Reminder: You do not talk about Smash Club). Only one smasher is allowed in the room per session, however your friends or family are permitted to watch, and "cheer you on to new levels of destructive joy"

According to Yahoo Life UK rage rooms can benefit mental health by offering an outlet for pent up emotion. Psychologist Elena Touroni told the outlet that rage rooms "can serve as a valuable outlet for expressing anger, which is a normal and healthy part of our emotional spectrum. Anger tends to be a response to feeling wronged or frustrated, and expressing it is key to emotional release."

Release the fury. Read more about Smash Club and book an appointment here.