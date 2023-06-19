Ireland's first 'rage room' opens it's doors

If you want to let off some steam - you can now visit a rage room on the island of Ireland.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports 'The Rage Room NI' opened its doors in Portadown in Armagh earlier this month, with plans to open another in Belfast before the end of the summer.

Participants are given protective clothing and access to sledge hammers and glass bottles which they can use to take their anger out on disused machines while listening to their favourite tunes.

To attend, you have to book online where you'll have a choice of four different packages - Bronze Smash, Silver Smash, Gold Smash, and Platinum Smash. The packages range from £60 to £200, depending on the size of your group.

The company says it strives to elicit emotions from people that they do not typically feel in daily life. It says "Let the beast in you run free by entirely relaxing yourself in a different way". It also claims to be raising awareness for mental health as rage rooms help to destress you and have a calming effect on you.

The organisation recycles all the broken items from the sessions, ensuring they stay out of landfills and contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet.

Rage rooms have grown in popularity in the US as a way to relieve stress in a controlled environment.

