The 2024 Farmers' Calendar has 3 South East hotties

If you like your farmers in a bed full of bunnies or playing a guitar surrounded by bales of hay, then the 2024 Irish Farmers Calendar is for you.

Despite claims that this year's edition would be the final time the calendar would hit the shelves, it returns next year with a "Fans Favourite" edition, featuring the most popular images from the past 13 years., including three farmers from the South East.

Creator Ciara Ryan, who is the brains behind the operation, launched the first calendar in 2010 and said that after 13 years, this year's was going to be the last.

However, due to demand from her loyal customers, it returns with some of the most iconic images - including this one of Gareth Alcorn from Kilkenny

Advertisement

(Pic: Frances Marshall)

Representing the South East, here's John Walsh from Wexford looking for his bunny (pssst it's on your head)

(Pic: Jan Golden)

Donagh Heffernan from Tipperary makes the least scary scarecrow ever!

Advertisement

(Pic: Frances Marshall)

The calendar is hugely popular overseas with orders coming in from all corners of the world; in fact the first order for the 2024 calendar came from New Jersey, followed by Germany and Finland. Click here to order your copy.