The Young Offenders is now casting for Season 4

Are you a fan of Jock and Conor?

How would you like to be acting alongside the inimitable Young Offenders?

The hilarious TV series is returning for a fourth and final season and the BBC are looking for new actors to take part.

Producers have opened an online audition portal as they need "ordinary Cork people" to act as extras, walk-ons, and also in actual speaking roles.

In spite of the strong Cork accents of the central characters, new actors do not need to have a Leeside twang. Producers say they are not just looking for Cork actors as Cork is a multicultural city and this should be reflected in the show.

Producers have invited all persons of all ages to take part, saying "If you think you have what it takes to join the cast of The Young Offenders, then the casting call is your chance to prove it."

If you are under 18 and wish to take part, you will need permission from a parent or guardian. Persons interested will need to upload an audition video at least 2 minutes in length. This can be a rehearsed scene or an improvisation. For full details and to apply, click here.

Your call from the BBC awaits!