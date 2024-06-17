Mental Health charity Turn2Me has published three tips on how to heal from a narcissist.

The charity stated that many people have dated, worked with or lived with narcissists and can feel wounded from the experience.

Turn2Me said not everyone can cut a narcissist out of their lives completely, especially if they’re a boss or relative, but putting boundaries in place can help.

Author Sandy Hotchkiss identified the “seven deadly sins of narcissists” as envy, arrogance, exploitation, magical thinking, shamelessness, self-entitlement and bad boundaries.

Turn 2 Me's Three Tips

The charity stated that people can Establish Boundaries by limiting or cutting off contact with the narcissist to protect their emotional well-being. These strict boundaries will prevent manipulation and help regain control over your life.

Turn2Me stated that Seeking Support is vital. This can be done by connecting with a therapist or a support group can help you process your experiences and trauma. Professional guidance can help you understand the impact of the narcissist’s behaviour and develop healthy coping strategies.

The third tip is to Focus on Self-Care: Prioritise activities that nurture your physical, emotional, and mental health. Engage in hobbies, exercise, and mindfulness practices to rebuild your self-esteem and regain a sense of normalcy.

“This can be initially difficult, particularly if the narcissist used manipulation tactics that foster co-dependency,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said, “You never realise how strong you are until you have to be.

"When you carve out a future without this negative influence, it will be incredibly liberating. If anyone needs help when they’re healing from a narcissist, please use the Turn2Me services. We offer up to six free counselling sessions and unlimited free support groups, all on Turn2Me.ie.”

For more information visit www.turn2me.ie.

