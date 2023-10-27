Trinity College has frozen rent for students, according to RTE.

Following protests from students, Trinity College has frozen rent prices for students in all on-campus and college-provided student accommodation. The Students' Union supported and facilitated these protests.

This follows campaigns from students in the college, including the blockading of the Book of Kells last month. This was to protest a suggested 2% increase to the rent currently paid by students living in college-provided accommodation.

The university's finance committee agreed 'to maintain student accommodation rates at their current level for the next academic year.'

The Students' Union presented the committee with a document from which stated that 93% of students in Trinity College Dublin find current rents unaffordable.

The committee will review the decision at the end of the 2024/2025 academic year. This means that the college will not raise the price of rent this year for around 1.800 students.

Aeisha Wong from the Trinity Students' Union says that they will continue to highlight the need for affordable accommodation. "It shows that direct action works like while it is a great step forward in making housing affordable and improving access to third level education, for us, the work is only begun where we will continue to campaign for affordable housing and an inclusive education system for everyone really".

