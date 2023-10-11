TU Dublin is looking for a Lecturer in Stage Combat

Are you something of a karate kid?
Are you a sensé with serious stage presence?
Technological University Dublin are currently advertising a vacancy for an Assistant Lecturer in Stage Combat for Theatre.
View this post on InstagramAdvertisement
The successful candidate will be teaching undergraduate drama students the basic principles of stage combat, as well as carrying out assessments and engaging in research where appropriate.
A first or second class honours degree is required; a Masters in Drama and experience in stage combat would be desirable, but is not essential. The role is permanent, part time, with new entrant salary scale of €42k plus.
Sound like the right role for your skills? Read the full job description and apply here.