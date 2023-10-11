Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

TU Dublin is looking for a Lecturer in Stage Combat

TU Dublin is looking for a Lecturer in Stage Combat
Photo: Mike Bird Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Are you something of a karate kid?

Are you a sensé with serious stage presence?

Technological University Dublin are currently advertising a vacancy for an Assistant Lecturer in Stage Combat for Theatre.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Stage Combat Norway (@stagecombat)

The successful candidate will be teaching undergraduate drama students the basic principles of stage combat, as well as carrying out assessments and engaging in research where appropriate.

Advertisement

A first or second class honours degree is required; a Masters in Drama and experience in stage combat would be desirable, but is not essential. The role is permanent, part time, with new entrant salary scale of €42k plus.

Sound like the right role for your skills? Read the full job description and apply here.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ukraine refugees staying in tents at Stradbally to leave next Tuesday

 By Beat News
News 2

Irish flights cancelled as massive fire breaks out in Luton Airport

 By Michelle Heffernan
Entertainment 3

Revealed! Why Kanye West quickly remarried after divorcing Kim Kardashian

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement