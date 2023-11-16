Woman born with two vaginas shares "traumatic" discovery story

A woman in Australia who has two vaginas has revealed the traumatic way she discovered her rare anatomy.

Evelyn Miller, 31, was born with a condition called uterus didelphys.

People with this condition are born with two completely separate reproductive systems.

This means that Evelyn has two separate vaginas, two cervixes, two uteruses, with one ovary connected to each set.

Evelyn is a married mother-of-two and can have sex with either of her vaginas.

She can also get pregnant with either of her reproductive systems.

"I always knew there was something really wrong with me when I was younger," Evelyn explained.

"I got my period and tampons never worked for me. I used to remember telling my mom that they're not working, it's not working" she told the daily star.

Rare Anatomy

"Then sex felt really, really strange for me. Every single time I had sex, obviously, because my vaginas angle outwards, they both feel very different for me and I couldn't really figure out what was going on".

She has now spoken about the relief of discovering the condition and how she road to finally discovering it.

Discovery and diagnosis

It was not until Evelyn got pregnant that the issues she had started to unravel. At this stage, she was 20-year-old and decided to get a termination – but this did not quite go to plan.

"I knew something was wrong, but I actually didn't find out until I was about 20. I felt pregnant and I decided to have a termination."

"I went for the termination after that huge deliberation that I had to go through and woke up in recovery and they told me I was still pregnant and that I had two vaginas and that I would have to go through another termination because it was in the other side."

"So it was pretty traumatic way of finding out, but it was also a relief to finally find out."

Ongoing Issues

Evelyn also spoke to the fact that it is costly having two vaginas, as she goes through "double the amount of tampons" every month.

This is because she gets two periods and "one usually lasts slightly longer than the other." For this reason she has to stagger her use of tampons.

When Evelyn had her children, the doctors decided that the safest way would be for them to be born by C-section. Evelyn recalls this as having been "quite traumatic" for both herself and the baby.

