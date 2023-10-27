Woman reveals she has a Grinch fetish

A woman took to Reddit to discuss her unique attraction to the Grinch character and the struggle to involve her boyfriend in her fantasy.

It's important to respect people's preferences without judgment, as long as their interests are consensual, legal, and within ethical boundaries. However, it can be challenging to find a partner who shares specific interests.

Advertisement

She openly shared: "I have a Grinch fetish, and my boyfriend is aware of it, mostly accepting. He'll occasionally read the book to set the mood or playfully call me ‘You're a mean one’ when feeling adventurous."

However, her desires went beyond these playful gestures. She confessed: "I don't just want to hear about or watch the Grinch; I want to engage intimately with the Grinch."

Advertisement

She proposed a rather unconventional idea for Christmas, asking her boyfriend to don the greenest, silkiest Grinch costume, kidnap her from her bed on Christmas Eve, and fulfill her fantasy in front of the Christmas tree.

Her boyfriend, however, was uncomfortable with her request and refused. Their disagreement escalated when he admitted that he had only played along previously to please her, as he was not interested in the Grinch fantasy.

While this may seem peculiar and unique, a quick scroll through social media show that there are others who share an attraction to the Grinch character.

Different strokes for different folks, as they say.

Advertisement

luv me a thicc grinch 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rgmCQzehE7 — maricuya (@wish3ry) December 16, 2018

What do Redditors say?

Reddit users took it to the comments, with one comment reading "OMG, omg, omg! I am literally laughing out loud. I’m in love with this post and OP. And for the record this view is common among women." One user joked: "I can’t look at grinch the same way anymore."

Another redditor suggested: "Have you tried stealing his family's Christmas?"

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.