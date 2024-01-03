Aldi announces price reduction on number of items

Aldi have announced a number of price cuts across a range of popular products, with items reduced by up to 23 per cent.

The supermarket chain said a typical trolley of the most popular goods reduced from €121 to €106.

With children set to return to school next week, popular lunch items such as Crumbed Lean Ham, Sliced Chicken/Turkey, Tube It Fromage Frais, Sandwich Thins, and Kids Smoothies are all reduced.

Protein Puddings and Mousses, Irish Lean Beef Burgers, Free Range Chicken Fillets, 0% Fat Greek Yoghurt, and Gluten Free Kefir Protein Yogurt Pouches are also reduced.

Looking back at Christmas, customers bought over eight million Brussels sprouts, 2.5 million mince pies, and 320,000 bottles of champagne, sparkling wine, and prosecco.

Commenting Colin Breslin, Aldi Managing Director of Buying and Services, said: “At ALDI, we’re committed to offering unbeatable value to our customers and reducing prices whenever we can. I’m delighted today to announce new price cuts as we enter the New Year.

“We’ve cut prices across our range on the products that matter most to Irish shoppers – from back-to-school lunches and healthy eating options to core staples that go into the trolley each week. We know these price cuts will make a real difference to households right across the country.

“Our performance over the Christmas period demonstrates that shoppers not only appreciate our unbeatable prices but are drawn by the top-quality range of Irish products we have on offer."

A brand new ALDI is set to open its doors in Waterford this year.

The retailer has signed a lease on a unit at City Square Shopping Centre.

The new store, which represents an investment of €3.8m by ALDI in Waterford will replace ALDI’s existing store in The Glen.

The new store will be over 50% larger than the current store in The Glen.

