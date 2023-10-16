Ant & Dec drop I'm A Celeb teaser

Ant and Dec drop I'm A Celeb teaser for this year's installment, according to LadBible.

As the cold weather is rolling in there is a shining light: it is finally I'm A Celeb season, and the newest trailer just dropped!

There are still, sadly, no hints as to who we will be seeing taking part in Bushtucker Trials in the Jungle this year, but we do get a glimpse of the rope bridge and the iconic campsite.

According to Huffington Post, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! should be hitting our screens around mid-November. This year will see stars back in New South Wales' Springbrook National Park, after setting the series in South Africa last year.

Since Ant and Dec dropped the teaser, fans of the show speculated that Olivia Attwood, who withdrew from the jungle just a few days in last year, may be making her way back to the jungle to try her hand at claiming Jill Scott's crown.

Coronation Street's Alan Halsall is also tipped to be joining former PJ and Duncan performers, Ant and Dec, in Australia. I guess we will just have to wait and see!

