Arctic blast 'nailed on' for next week with temperatures to plunge

Robbie Byrne
The South East is set to get a freezing cold blast of winter – just as we head into spring.

An Arctic airmass is set to move down over Ireland from early next week, driving temperatures down and bringing the possibility of wintery falls.

Temperatures will begin to decrease as we go into Sunday, with a further dip on Monday. Tuesday will be bitterly cold with a strong wind chill driving temperatures down even further.

Dry, cold air will limit the possibility of widespread precipitation but showery falls of sleet and snow remain a possibility.

Tweeting earlier today, Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly noted that the latest charts "rolling out from GFS model show a real blast of cold air very likely next week now."

The outlook beyond Thursday is less certain. A warmer southwestern airmass could try to push up over Ireland, which according to Alan O'Reilly's Carlow Weather could be "a battle of airmasses" that will either result in snowfall or rain.

Commenting on the forecast cold spell, Met Éireann said: "Monday night will be very cold with temperatures dropping well below freezing as colder air moves over the country from the north. From Tuesday on it is expected to be colder with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow, although currently, all indications suggest it will stay largely dry."

