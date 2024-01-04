Batches of baby formula recalled due to potential risk of serious illness

Batches of baby formula sold across the country are being recalled due to a potential risk of serious illness.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning on, Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition which has recalled Nutramigen LGG Stage 1 (400g, ZL3F7D), Nutramigen LGG Stage 2 (400g, ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM) "as a precaution" due to the possible presence of Cronobacter Sakazakii.

Such infections are rare, but they can be serious for babies younger than two months or babies born prematurely or immunocompromised.

Illness usually starts with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy. In severe cases, it may lead to sepsis or meningitis.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batch.

Sarah Slater

