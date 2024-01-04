Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Batches of baby formula recalled due to potential risk of serious illness

Batches of baby formula recalled due to potential risk of serious illness
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Batches of baby formula sold across the country are being recalled due to a potential risk of serious illness.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a warning on, Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition which has recalled Nutramigen LGG Stage 1 (400g, ZL3F7D), Nutramigen LGG Stage 2 (400g, ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM) "as a precaution" due to the possible presence of Cronobacter Sakazakii.

Such infections are rare, but they can be serious for babies younger than two months or babies born prematurely or immunocompromised.

Illness usually starts with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy. In severe cases, it may lead to sepsis or meningitis.

Advertisement

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batch.

Sarah Slater

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

2023 confirmed as warmest year on record in Ireland

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Former nursing home to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers

 By Beat News
News 3

Government exec reveals why tackling homelessness is difficult

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement