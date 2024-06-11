Carlow woman seriously injured in Dubai after falling two storeys from yacht

A Carlow woman has suffered serious injuries in Dubai after falling two storeys from a yacht.

Tasha Keane, who is in her early 20s, was rushed to hospital in Dubai after the accident which occurred on Sunday with a “severe head injury and lacerations to her liver”.

Ms Keane has been living and working in the UAE.

Her sister Róisín revealed that her sister is “fighting hard to recover. She is currently being monitored. Tasha is a strong and vibrant person. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Photo: Tasha Keane/Facebook

Ms Keane added: “Medical bills have soared to €10,000 and are expected to climb further and with your support, we believe she can overcome this challenging time.

“Our family is doing everything we can, but we need your help to ensure Tasha gets the care she needs.”

The family are asking for donations to help cover Tasha's medical expenses in Dubai.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is “aware of the accident" and are ready to provide consular assistance if required.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than €7,000 of a €20,000 target.

By Sarah Slater