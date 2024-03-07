Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson now 'engaged'

Coldplay front man Chris Martin is reportedly engaged to his partner of six years, actress Dakota Johnson.

According to the Mirror, the couple became engaged a while ago, and have also received the blessing of Martin's ex wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

A source told the news outlet "The couple kept the news private, but now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one."

Johnson reportedly was seen wearing an emerald green ring on her finger at her 34th birthday in October 2023. The actress has rarely discussed her relationship with Martin in interviews, but has previously said she would be open to becoming a parent. "I'm so open to that. I've gotten to his place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer," she told Bustle magazine.

Chris Martin already shares two children, Apple(19) and Moses (17) with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Johnson recently revealed to Bustle that she thoroughly enjoys being a stepmother to Martin's kids. "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

The Mirror reports the newly betrothed couple have not yet made wedding plans. "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official."

