South East's most Coldplay obsessed town revealed

The South East's most Coldplay obsessed town has been revealed.

As fans rushed to get tickets to one of their four headline gigs in Dublin next summer, it's been revealed Thurles in County Tipperary is the most Coldplay obsessed town in the region.

Rounding out the top five were Carrick-on-Suir, Tramore, Wexford's Clonroche and Kilkenny City.

Nabbing the top spot was Kinnegad in County Westmeath, which has officially been declared Ireland's most Coldplay obsessed town.

It was closely followed by Carrigaline in County Cork, and Malahide in County Dublin.

General sale tickets went on sale this morning, selling out in minutes.

There must be something in the water in the South East, as last month, Kilkenny was named one of the most Taylor Swift obsessed towns in the country.

Other spots in the South East that proved their Coldplay fan status were Waterford City, Dungarvan, Clonmel, Wexford town and Carlow town.

The figures come from Wizer Energy, who examined Google searches for 'Coldplay' and 'Coldplay Dublin' over seven days.

However, Coldplay fans aren't dominating the South East. New Ross in County Wexford, as well as Aglish in County Waterford, were two of the least interested.

