Cillian Murphy nominated for Best Actor Oscar

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for his first Oscar.

The Cork actor was announced this morning as one of five nominees for Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Oppenheimer.

He's joined by Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.

Murphy is the sole Irish acting nominee, despite high hopes for Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

However, Dublin-based Element Pictures, the production company behind Poor Things, is celebrating this afternoon.

The film, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, received 11 nominations.

Among them is Robbie Ryan, the Irish man nominated for Best Cinematography in a Motion Picture.

There were shock snubs in the form of Margot Robbie for her titular role as Barbie missing out on an acting nomination, as well as Greta Gerwig being left out of the Best Director category.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

This year's Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th.