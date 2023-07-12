Electric Picnic reveals further lineup

Electric Picnic has announced another set of acts for this year's festival.

Today, the festival organisers announced the lineup for the Trailer Park; Electric Picnic's 'eccentric caravan commune'.

The area is being called a ' mobile-tropolis' where caravans, mobile homes and vans have been re-functioned as theatre offerings.

The Trailer Park stage will offer comedy and music offerings, with the festival organisers saying the stage will show a 'series of encounters with some of the most ridiculous installations anywhere in Ireland.'

The Trailer Park line-up has just pulled up!✨🌴🚌🚐🍹🦩



Discover a metropolis of tiny venues, interactive cultural outposts, and oddball theatres, all anchored by the Trailer Park Stage, showcasing incredible live performances!🎶✨https://t.co/lruHQy7HIo 🌴🚌 pic.twitter.com/QgGyhfsxj2 — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) July 12, 2023

The lineup will include musician Clara Tracey, Code of Behaviour, The Pearly Whites, as well as White Horse Guitar Club. The full lineup can be found here.

If the Trailer Park stage isn't for you, there are hundreds of acts taking to the stage at Stradbally in September. Headliners include Billie Eilish, The Killers and Niall Horan.

Lewis Capaldi had been announced for the Main Stage, however last month the singer announced he was taking a break from touring. There's yet to be a replacement headliner announced for the festival.

Others taking to the stage include Mimi Webb, Nell Mescal, The Wolfe Tones, and King Kong Company.

Tickets for the festival are all sold out, but there may be a way to bag yourself a last-minute ticket.

