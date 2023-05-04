How to nab a ticket to sold out Electric Picnic

The biggest music festival in Ireland, Electric Picnic 2023, is sold out-but there is a way to still nab a golden ticket.

Electric Picnic is currently taking applications for their Tour de Picnic 2023, a sponsored charity cycle from Dublin to Stradbally.

Festival Director Melvin Benn is looking for festival goers to join him as he cycles 80km from Tallaght Stadium to Stradbally on Friday, September 1st. Participants are being asked to source sponsorship for their cycle with funds being sent to three very worthy charities, the Jack & Jill Foundation, ISPCC's Childline and the Children's Health Foundation.

If you're not keen on cycling, you can also complete a 17km run for the charity event. Runners will depart Athy, Co. Kildare on Friday the 1st, and run through farmland and Coillte forests, traversing beautiful Irish countryside before making their way to the music festival.

Advertisement

Persons completing either the sponsored cycle or run are required to raise €450 (or €400 for students) for the chosen charities, and will be rewarded with a weekend pass to Electric Picnic 2023. All the sweat will be worth it to see the likes of Billie Eilish, Niall Horan and The Killers take to the stage!

Businesses interested in great music and worthy causes are also invited to take part in the event. Tour de Picnic have corporate packages available, with those coveted EP tickets up for grabs for participating employees.

Want to know more? Get the full details here or email [email protected]