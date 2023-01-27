Play Button
Emergency services close off part of Carlow's N80 following serious incident

Jessica Ní Mháirtín
It's been reported the Carlow road between Ballon and the Fighting Cocks has diversions in place following an incident this morning.

Emergency services attended an incident at Ballykealy, where it's understood at least one car was involved, while a pedestrian is believed to have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services remain at the scene while people are being asked to avoid the area until later today.

There was another serious incident this morning in Kilkenny, where emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision. - A man in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. 

