Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher has been re-elected to the European Parliament for Ireland South.

He received over 120 thousand votes on the eighteenth count, after Fine Gael's Seán Kelly, who was elected on the first count on Monday.

It’s close between Mick Wallace and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú for the final of the five seats- with the votes of Grace O’Sullivan expected to decide who wins.

More to follow..

