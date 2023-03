Fines for dog owners to double to €5,000 under new canine controls

Fines for irresponsible dog owners look set to be doubled to €5,000.

New controls, prompted by an attack on a child by a pit bull terrier in Co. Wexford last year, are going to the cabinet for approval today.

The laws, spearheaded by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, would see a national database for dog microchips and a second database for dog breeders.

New recommendations on the hiring of 40 extra dog wardens will also be considered.

Regulations around the breeding and selling of dogs will also be secured with the establishment of a national dog breeding database.

The proposals come after a number of incidents in recent months, including the case of nine-year-old Alejandro Miszan, who was attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on November 27th.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr McConalogue and Ms Humphreys said they will consult and engage with relevant stakeholders to update them regularly on the progress of the group.

He said: “As two ministers with primary responsibility in the area of dogs, Ms Humphreys and I held a very constructive meeting with a focus on working closely together in the time ahead.

“There is a clear commitment from both of us to tackle this issue and ensure that the law is as robust as possible to ensure that both people and animals are safe.

“Our dogs are more than pets, they are our companions and loyal friends. However, the harrowing scenes we have witnessed recently show the threat dogs can pose if they are not properly controlled by their owners.

“Both Minister Humphreys and I will work proactively on this in the time ahead.”

Ms Humphreys said: “Attacks by dogs can have a devastating impact on families, as we have seen during a number of deeply disturbing incidents in recent weeks.

“While the issue of dog control crosses a number of different government departments, as well as our local authorities, it is vital that we get to grips with this issue.

“That’s why, as a first step, Minister McConalogue and I have decided to set up a working group which will consider all relevant legislative and enforcement issues in relation to dogs.

“This review will bring all the key players together to consider what action can be taken to keep both people and animals safe.”