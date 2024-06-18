Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí in Tipperary seize car from uninsured, drug positive learner driver

Gardaí in Tipperary seize car from uninsured, drug positive learner driver
Image: @GardaTraffic on X
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in County Tipperary have seized a vehicle from an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive for cocaine.

In a post on social media, Gardaí say their system picked up an uninsured car, which they attempted to pull in.

The driver then drove away from them, eventually losing control of the car and colliding with a fence.

When tested for substances, he tested positive on the roadside for cocaine.

Advertisement

The learner driver was unaccompanied and also had no insurance.

The car had a bald tyre, as well as no valid NCT.

Gardaí seized the vehicle and have since arrested the driver.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford Gardaí investigate unexplained sexual noises playing near funerals

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Eamon Ryan to step down as leader of the Green Party

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

Katy Perry announces first new music in two years

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement