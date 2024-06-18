Gardaí in Tipperary seize car from uninsured, drug positive learner driver

Gardaí in County Tipperary have seized a vehicle from an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive for cocaine.

In a post on social media, Gardaí say their system picked up an uninsured car, which they attempted to pull in.

The driver then drove away from them, eventually losing control of the car and colliding with a fence.

When tested for substances, he tested positive on the roadside for cocaine.

The learner driver was unaccompanied and also had no insurance.

The car had a bald tyre, as well as no valid NCT.

Gardaí seized the vehicle and have since arrested the driver.

