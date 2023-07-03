Hill 16 could be converted to seating due to fighting

The iconic Hill 16 in Croke Park could be converted to seats if fighting in the terraced stand continues.

Video footage emerged over the weekend of an altercation between Armagh and Monaghan fans, during the All-Ireland football quarter-final clash between the two teams.

The footage has been condemned by the GAA, the organisation said it represents "unacceptable behaviour from a small number of supporters".

The GAA's director of communications Alan Milton said the organisation can't turn a blind eye.

Mr Milton told Newstalk: "At a time, ironically, when other sports such as soccer stadiums in Britain are bringing safe standing back in, I think if this was to continue... and I certainly hope it doesn't... you'd have to question if there was a need to put in seats in Hill 16.

"I don't think anyone would be in favour of that, and certainly to that end hopefully people will behave themselves."

Fighting and the GAA

There have been many reports of fighting within the GAA community in recent months.

One of the most notable includes referees being subject to verbal abuse.

A recent example involves a Wexford man who had assaulted a referee being imprisoned.

Glen McManus (34) was sentenced to six months imprisonment for punching referee Michael Lannigan following a match between McManus' club St Joseph's and Our Lady Island.

He admitted to assault causing harm.

McManus is now out of jail, having served just over a month in the Midlands Prison.

Apparently, he is on temporary release as part of a community service programme related to his sentence.

A community return scheme is offered to inmates who are imprisoned for less than a year. they are offered temporary release in return for community service.

As part of the scheme, Mcmanus will have to sign into the prison once a week. If he breaches any conditions, he faces going back to prison.

By James Cox

