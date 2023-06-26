Wexford man who assaulted ref out of prison after one month

A Wexford GAA mentor who went to jail for punching a referee has been released after just a month.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

Glen McManus (34) was sentenced to six months imprisonment for punching referee Michael Lannigan following a match between McManus' club St Joseph's and Our Lady Island.

He admitted to assault causing harm.

So, why is he out?

McManus is now out of jail, having served just over a month in the Midlands Prison.

Apparently, he is on temporary release as part of a community service programme related to his sentence.

A community return scheme is offered to inmates who are imprisoned for less than a year. they are offered temporary release in return for community service.

As part of the scheme, Mcmanus will have to sign into the prison once a week. If he breaches any conditions, he faces going back to prison.

The details of his crime

Glen McManus of Cluain Dara, Clonard was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with the final 12 suspended.

This was for assault at St Joseph's GAA Club in Wexford Town on September 25th last year.

McManus punched the referee (Mr Lannigan) in the back of the head after the game.

The ref had blown the whistle to end the game when he was struck from behind and fell to the ground.

McManus also pushed an umpire who came to help Mr Lannigan, who presented himself to Wexford General Hospital with neck injuries.

A Garda investigation was then launched.

The aftermath

Mr Lannigan could not work for a number of weeks following the assault.

He only returned to refereeing at the end of March this year as he was too emotionally stressed.

McManus is no longer the manager of the football team nor is he involved with St Joseph's in any capacity.

