Hozier scores his first ever U.K. number one album

Hozier has scored his first ever U.K. number one with his new album Unreal Unearth.

The Irish singer-songwriter marks his third album with a third consecutive number-one in the Irish charts.

The album, which was released just a week ago on August 18th, features 16 new tracks, including his single Eat Your Young.

Unreal Earth was released to rave reviews, including 4 stars from the Irish Examiner, and 4.5 stars from the Irish Times.

In the Irish charts, Unreal Unearth has outsold the entire top 5 albums combined this week to nab the coveted top spot.

Speaking on the album's chart success, Hozier said:

“It’s a special feeling to receive this kind of support in your home country. Massive thank you to everyone in Ireland for all the love and support shown to Unreal Unearth! News of this number 1 has me absolutely thrilled.”



After his set at Glastonbury earlier this summer, as well as a sold-out European, UK and US tour, Hozier brings his Unreal Unearth Tour back to Europe this December.

His three 3Arena dates are sold out, however, a handful of tickets remain for his shows in Belgium, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Before he returns to Europe, Hozier is marking his largest headline run in the US, including dates at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.

