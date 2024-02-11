Kilkenny Toy Show kid wows fans with 'Ireland's Call' at Six Nations

Kilkenny's Stevie Mulrooney wowed a full crowd at the Aviva stadium this afternoon.
The eight-year-old sang a wonderful rendition of Ireland’s Call before the Ireland vs Italy Six Nations match.
The South East native may be recognisable after he sang therugby national anthem on The Late Late Toy Show in November of last year.
☘️ A special rendition of Ireland's Call 🫶💚#GuinnessM6N #IREITA @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/u9PtrPHETc
— Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 11, 2024
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.