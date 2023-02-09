Man arrested in connection with Miriam Burns investigation

Muireann Duffy

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Co Kerry last August has been released without charge.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged 52, on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into the death of Miriam Burns.

According to The Irish Independent, the man is a prisoner who is doing time for a non-violent crime and is known to Ms Burns.

Unexplained Cirumstances

Advertisement

Ms Burns (70s) was found dead in her home in Killarney in unexplained circumstances on August 15th, 2022.

Her body was discovered after a relative who lives overseas became concerned that he couldn't get in touch with Ms Burns.

He rang a neighbour who went with another neighbour to check on the grandmother but found her injured and lying in the front room.

She was on her side with blood on her face and mouth.

Advertisement

The two left the property and called the Gardaí who sealed off the property.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster conducted a post mortem examination at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee.

Once the postmortem had concluded, Gardaí confirmed the death was being treated as a murder.

Ms Burns died after being beaten and strangled.

Gardaí Investigation

Advertisement

The arrested man was released on Wednesday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They announced the arrest yesterday in a statement.

"The man (50s) arrested this morning, Wednesday 8th February 2023, as part of the Garda investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman (70s) in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday 15th August 2022, has been released without charge in relation to this matter," it said.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

Since last August, they have been gathering evidence such as CCTV footage, DNA, data records, and witness statements.

Ms Burns was well known in Killarney for taking part in cycling events, as well as for her generosity.

She had the nickname of "Killarney's smiling lady."