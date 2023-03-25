Man hospitalised after stabbing in Co Wexford

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in an incident in Courtown, Co Wexford.

According to a report from BreakingNews.ie, a garda Spokesperson stated that the man was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

"On Saturday, 25th March 2023 at approximately 2:30 pm, Gardaí were alerted after a man was injured in the course of an incident outside a premises in Courtown, Co Wexford," he said.

"The man, who understood to be in his 30s, was taken from the scene by Ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing. We have no further information at this time."

