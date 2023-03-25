Play Button
Play Button
News

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Co Wexford

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Co Wexford
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in an incident in Courtown, Co Wexford.

According to a report from BreakingNews.ie, a garda Spokesperson stated that the man was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

"On Saturday, 25th March 2023 at approximately 2:30 pm, Gardaí were alerted after a man was injured in the course of an incident outside a premises in Courtown, Co Wexford," he said.

"The man, who understood to be in his 30s, was taken from the scene by Ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing. We have no further information at this time."

Advertisement

More to follow.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Property 1

Waterford city property with classy interior hits the market for a shade under €200K

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder of woman

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 3

Emergency Services attend the scene of a major fire at warehouse in Wexford

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement