Man understood to be in critical condition after being hit by car at supermarket

A man in his 60s has been taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin after he was hit by a car on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Pettitt’s Supervalu on the Wexford road in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the car park of the supermarket shortly after 1 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The man is understood to be in critical condition and being treated for serious head injuries.

Gardaí say that an investigation is underway and anybody with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station at 0402 32304 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.