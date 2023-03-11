Play Button
Play Button
News

Man understood to be in critical condition after being hit by car at supermarket

Man understood to be in critical condition after being hit by car at supermarket
Photo: PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 60s has been taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin after he was hit by a car on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Pettitt’s Supervalu on the Wexford road in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the car park of the supermarket shortly after 1 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The man is understood to be in critical condition and being treated for serious head injuries.

Advertisement

Gardaí say that an investigation is underway and anybody with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station at 0402 32304 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

School Transport Scheme opens portal for 2023/24

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Property 2

This eye-catching seaside Wexford home could be yours for €205,000

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Detective arrested as part of investigation into organised crime links within gardaí

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement