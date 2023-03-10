Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing Kilkenny man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 70 year old Patrick Guidera who has been missing from the Johnswell Road area of Kilkenny.

He has been missing since the morning of Friday 10th March 2023.

Patrick is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes.

It's believed Patrick may possibly be wearing a black jacket, jeans and black boots.

Patrick is known to frequent the Ring Road around Kilkenny city.

Gardaí and Patrick's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.