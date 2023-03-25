Outrage as Wexford medical manufacturing plant lays off 26 workers

The Becton Dickinson (BD) plant in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, faces backlash following its decision to lay off 26 employees.

There is anger amongst many of the affected individuals, with claims of being laid off without prior notice.

As reported by the Enniscorthy Guardian, some of the affected individuals claim management misled them of their intentions.

According to the report, workers were advised of additional training measures to battle the productivity downturn on Wednesday, March 22.

Advertisement

Upon returning to work the following day, Thursday, March 23, workers were called into the office individually and notified that they would lose their jobs.

Shock as County Wexford medical manufacturing plant lays off workers https://t.co/rL1MAcxEns — Enniscorthy Guardian (@EnniscGuardian) March 24, 2023

Advertisement

A company spokesperson confirmed that 26 people were laid off "temporarily". They went on to state that the characterisation of the decision was "inaccurate", however.

The Enniscorthy Guardian states that an employee described the situation as "a disgrace", claiming that it was a "classic tactic" during the final working hour of the business week.

He said: "We don’t work on a Friday, and you’d have heard the horror stories before of people getting "that call’" on a Friday, but we more or less got that call yesterday."

He continued stating that staff in Enniscorthy were told: "there was no work and that things have slowed down."

Advertisement

Beat News has reached out to Becton Dickinson for comment on the matter.