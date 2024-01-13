Plenty of Awards for South East Students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Each county from the South East brought home awards at this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.
In total, there were eighteen awards presented to South East students.
Tipperary led the way, scooping a whopping SEVEN awards across all categories.
1st Intermediate Individual - Social & Behavioural Sciences - C.B.S. Thurles Tipperary - A statistical analysis of the wheelchair accessibility of different towns and a survey of public attitudes and awareness - Luke Blackwell
The National Disability Authority Award - Social & Behavioural Sciences - C.B.S. Thurles Tipperary - A statistical analysis of the wheelchair accessibility of different towns and a survey of public attitudes and awareness - Luke Blackwell
The Department of Education ESD Award - Health & Wellbeing - Rockwell College Tipperary - A Statistical Analysis into Students’ Attitudes Towards Sex Education in Irish Secondary Schools - Anastasia Mazur
2nd Senior Group - Biological & Ecological - Cashel Community School Tipperary - “HURRY UP AND LEAF”- an investigation of accelerating of decomposition of leaves on a lawn - Maeve Carroll, Lillian Quinn, Tori Kirwan
Biological & Ecological - Borrisokane Community College Tipperary - Can rooks predict the weather; an investigation into the behaviour of rooks before weather events - Eve O’Connor
Social & Behavioural Sciences - Borrisokane Community College Tipperary - An investigation into your socioeconomic background and how it impacts your choice on part-time work when in full-time second-level education - Dan Ryan, Adam Bourke
2nd Senior Individual - Health & Wellbeing - Rockwell College Tipperary A Statistical Analysis into Students’ Attitudes Towards Sex Education in Irish Secondary Schools - Anastasia Mazur
Carlow earned four awards.
1st Junior Individual - Biological & Ecological - St. Leo’s College Carlow - Herbs for Hives- An investigation into locally sourced herbal treatments to combat Varroa mite infestation on Irish honey bees - Naomi Picovici
Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine - Biological & Ecological - St. Leo’s College Carlow - Herbs for Hives- An investigation into locally sourced herbal treatments to combat Varroa mite infestation on Irish honey bees - Naomi Picovici
2nd Junior Group - Health & Wellbeing - Tyndall College Carlow - Is TikTok the next pandemic? Wren Stynes, Zora Stojakovic
Social & Behavioural Sciences - Tullow Community School Carlow - “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.” – An analysis of the correlation between age and how we perceive online misinformation - Ódhran Maxwell, Carrie Byrne
There were also four awards for Wexford.
Health & Wellbeing - F.C.J. Secondary School Wexford - Homework – Worthwhile or Worthless? An Investigation into the Usefulness of Homework in Second-Level Schools - Abbie Gray, Felicja Davis
Social & Behavioural Sciences - Gorey Educate Together Secondary School Wexford - Swap Shop - Chloe Vos, Virgil Coyle, Kila Melvin
Social & Behavioural Sciences - Bunclody Vocational College Wexford - The wellbeing of our immigrant and asylum-seeking students – is School of Sanctuary the solution - Kayla Roche, Evie Bolger
Waterford brought home two awards.
1st Intermediate Individual - Biological & Ecological - Ardscoil na Mara Waterford - Rewilding Ireland: Understanding The Boundaries To Wolf Reintroduction In Ireland - Cian Ó Cadhla
2nd Junior Group - Social & Behavioural Sciences - St Paul’s Community College Waterford - Solar Panels – A Brighter future for our School using Microgeneration Technology - Leigha Kinsella, Alex Simpson, Daniel O’Sullivan Westphal
Kilkenny received one award.
Health & Wellbeing - Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny - The Active Affect - Olivia Dunphy, Orla Walsh, Sophie McMahon
17-year-old Seán O'Sullivan from Limerick was announced as the overall winner.
His project 'Verify Me' is a software that can check if Chat G-P-T has been used in a piece of writing, by analysing its style.
