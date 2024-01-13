Plenty of Awards for South East Students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Each county from the South East brought home awards at this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

In total, there were eighteen awards presented to South East students.

Tipperary led the way, scooping a whopping SEVEN awards across all categories.

1st Intermediate Individual - Social & Behavioural Sciences - C.B.S. Thurles Tipperary - A statistical analysis of the wheelchair accessibility of different towns and a survey of public attitudes and awareness - Luke Blackwell

The National Disability Authority Award - Social & Behavioural Sciences - C.B.S. Thurles Tipperary - A statistical analysis of the wheelchair accessibility of different towns and a survey of public attitudes and awareness - Luke Blackwell

The Department of Education ESD Award - Health & Wellbeing - Rockwell College Tipperary - A Statistical Analysis into Students’ Attitudes Towards Sex Education in Irish Secondary Schools - Anastasia Mazur

2nd Senior Group - Biological & Ecological - Cashel Community School Tipperary - “HURRY UP AND LEAF”- an investigation of accelerating of decomposition of leaves on a lawn - Maeve Carroll, Lillian Quinn, Tori Kirwan

Biological & Ecological - Borrisokane Community College Tipperary - Can rooks predict the weather; an investigation into the behaviour of rooks before weather events - Eve O’Connor

Social & Behavioural Sciences - Borrisokane Community College Tipperary - An investigation into your socioeconomic background and how it impacts your choice on part-time work when in full-time second-level education - Dan Ryan, Adam Bourke

2nd Senior Individual - Health & Wellbeing - Rockwell College Tipperary A Statistical Analysis into Students’ Attitudes Towards Sex Education in Irish Secondary Schools - Anastasia Mazur

Carlow earned four awards.

Advertisement

1st Junior Individual - Biological & Ecological - St. Leo’s College Carlow - Herbs for Hives- An investigation into locally sourced herbal treatments to combat Varroa mite infestation on Irish honey bees - Naomi Picovici

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine - Biological & Ecological - St. Leo’s College Carlow - Herbs for Hives- An investigation into locally sourced herbal treatments to combat Varroa mite infestation on Irish honey bees - Naomi Picovici

2nd Junior Group - Health & Wellbeing - Tyndall College Carlow - Is TikTok the next pandemic? Wren Stynes, Zora Stojakovic

Social & Behavioural Sciences - Tullow Community School Carlow - “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.” – An analysis of the correlation between age and how we perceive online misinformation - Ódhran Maxwell, Carrie Byrne

There were also four awards for Wexford.

Health & Wellbeing - F.C.J. Secondary School Wexford - Homework – Worthwhile or Worthless? An Investigation into the Usefulness of Homework in Second-Level Schools - Abbie Gray, Felicja Davis

Social & Behavioural Sciences - Gorey Educate Together Secondary School Wexford - Swap Shop - Chloe Vos, Virgil Coyle, Kila Melvin

Social & Behavioural Sciences - Bunclody Vocational College Wexford - The wellbeing of our immigrant and asylum-seeking students – is School of Sanctuary the solution - Kayla Roche, Evie Bolger

Social & Behavioural Sciences - Bunclody Vocational College Wexford - The wellbeing of our immigrant and asylum-seeking students – is School of Sanctuary the solution - Kayla Roche, Evie Bolger

Waterford brought home two awards.

1st Intermediate Individual - Biological & Ecological - Ardscoil na Mara Waterford - Rewilding Ireland: Understanding The Boundaries To Wolf Reintroduction In Ireland - Cian Ó Cadhla

2nd Junior Group - Social & Behavioural Sciences - St Paul’s Community College Waterford - Solar Panels – A Brighter future for our School using Microgeneration Technology - Leigha Kinsella, Alex Simpson, Daniel O’Sullivan Westphal

Kilkenny received one award.

Advertisement

Health & Wellbeing - Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny - The Active Affect - Olivia Dunphy, Orla Walsh, Sophie McMahon

17-year-old Seán O'Sullivan from Limerick was announced as the overall winner.

His project 'Verify Me' is a software that can check if Chat G-P-T has been used in a piece of writing, by analysing its style.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.