Spunout launch 'Sesh Safe' campaign for festival-goers

As festival season is well and truly underway, Ireland’s youth information and support platform has launched a new campaign.

Spunout's latest campaign 'Sesh Safe' aims to help festival-goers stay safe and well this summer.

The campaign provides non-judgmental, evidence-based information on reducing harm when taking drugs, helping a friend in a drug emergency, and on different types of drugs and their effects.

June kicks off the festival season with Forbidden Fruit, Beyond the Pale, Body & Soul and LGBTQIA+ Pride all taking place.

To coincide with this, spunout has articles, vox pox, and TikToks to help party-goers stay safe while making the most of their summer.

The campaign provides information on spotting the signs of a drug-related medical emergency and how to respond, general harm reduction advice, coping with a bad drug trip, determining whether

someone’s relationship with substances is unhealthy and dealing with a ‘comedown’ after taking drugs.

Spunout’s Health & Harm Reduction Editor, Eva Short, says: “Research suggests that 18-24 is the typical age that people choose to start experimenting with drugs.

"While harm reduction does not eliminate all potential harms, giving people factual, non-judgmental information on drugs and drug harm reduction can help keep them as healthy and safe as possible.”

Spunout Director, Kiki Martire says: “A lot of the education people get on drugs is often lacking in detail and tends towards a ‘just say no’ approach. This approach is likely to either make people more intrigued by drugs or perpetuate stigma surrounding them, both of which can have potentially negative consequences.

"The aim of Safe Sesh is to demystify drugs for people and help them feel secure in reaching out for help if they need it.”

For more information on this campaign click here.

