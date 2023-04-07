Teenager dies after being struck by bus

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A young man has died after being struck by a bus in Co Longford.

The collision took place at 6.15pm on the Convent Road in Longford town.

The pedestrian, aged in his late teens, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Advertisement

His body has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital’s mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The scene remained preserved on Thursday evening with local diversions in place.

A technical examination is due to take place on Friday morning by garda forensic investigators.

An appeal has been issued to anyone with information or those who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage to contact gardaí.

Advertisement

Those with information can contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.