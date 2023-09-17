Tramore home earns €2.9m price tag with stunning sea views, tennis court and swimming pool

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a Coco Gauff or Novak Djokovic, then strangely, Tramore, Co Waterford may be the place for you.

This four-bedroom property, set on a 0.75-acre plot on the scenic Cliff Road, boasts a full-sized tennis court, as well as a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and gym.

On the market for €2.9 million, Gladonia offers panoramic sea views of Tramore Beach and Brownstown Head, captured on both levels of the property by expansive bay windows.

Built in 1990 and fully refurbished in 2008 by the current owner, the 7,225 sq ft house is tastefully decorated throughout, starting with a large entrance hall, complete with marble tiles and a mahogany staircase.

Perfect for hosting

Advertisement

The downstairs also houses a large open-plan kitchen, with a sitting area to capitalise on those sea views, flanked by a generous dining room.

Across the entrance hall is a spacious living room, providing the perfect setting to sit back and relax.

Upstairs, four ensuite bedrooms provide ample space for family or guests.

The master, which is fitted with every clothes-lover dream – a sizeable walk-in wardrobe, makes the most of the picturesque surroundings, inviting the outside in with its sea-facing balconies.

Advertisement

The exterior of the property is equally impressive, with the cobbled drive running right down to the Cliff Road to the front, with the tennis court to the rear of the home.

The property, which has a C1 energy rating and is fitted with gas-fired central heating, is also conveniently located for travel to both Cork and Dublin. A two-hour car journey from Tramore will get you to Dublin, while Cork is within an hour and 45 minutes.

The cliffside property is being brought to the market by joint selling agents Michael Griffin and Clodagh McDonald, with viewings available by appointment.

By Muireann Duffy

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.