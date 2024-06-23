Two arrests made as man seriously injured in attack in Dublin city centre

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries sustained in an assault in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí on patrol were alerted to two incidents on O'Connell Street/Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin 1 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, two suspects were identified and arrested.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The two arrested men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the city, and the scene of the incident has been preserved for examination.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who was in the Cathal Brugha Street area, near the Living Room Bar, between 12.40 am and 1 am, or on O’Connell Street Upper between 12.40 am and 1 am on Sunday.

Those with camera (including dash cam) footage from the area are also asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Store Street Garda station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Muireann Duffy

