US fugitive who claimed to be Irish orphan arrested in connection with alleged rape in Essex

Nicholas Rossi extradition hearing, © PA Wire/PA Images
A fugitive due to be extradited from Scotland to the US has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Essex.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with reports of an alleged rape which took place in Chelmsford in 2017, according to the BBC.

Rossi previously claimed he was an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.

Following a lengthy extradition hearing earlier this year, an order was signed last week to have Rossi sent back to the US.

Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating a non-recent allegation of rape in Chelmsford, which was made to us in April 2022, have arrested a 36-year-old a man.

“After liaising with the appropriate authorities, Essex Police officers arrested the man on suspicion of rape this morning.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland

