Waterford Gardaí investigate unexplained sexual noises playing near funerals

Waterford Gardaí investigate unexplained sexual noises playing near funerals
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after reports of unexplained sexual noises playing near funerals.

The complaints are centred in the village of Kilgobnet, outside Dungarvan.

It's understood unwanted noise can be heard during funerals and other masses at the church.

Locals say it seems as though it's coming from some kind of speaker system, and has upset parishioners.

According to WLRFM, Gardaí are investigating reports of "offensive audio material being played on a continuous basis at certain times in the vicinity of Kilgobnet, Dungarvan, County Waterford in recent weeks."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

