Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Woman (80s) dies after hit-and-run in Tallaght

Woman (80s) dies after hit-and-run in Tallaght
A Garda road closed sign
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman, aged in her 80s, was killed in a hit-and-run in Tallaght on Friday morning.

Gardaí said the car fled the scene of the collision, which occurred shortly before 11am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136).

Officers said the car has since been identified and will be examined.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place at a later stage.

Advertisement

The road is presently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, this morning between 10.30am and 11.15am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A second hit-and-run occurred in Waterford City yesterday, where a male pedestrian was left in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

By James Cox and Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Man United player Antony appears on TV to deny allegations of violence against women

 By Beat News
News 2

Locals sign book of condolence after death of Co Wexford couple in Italy

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Waterford Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious hit-and-run

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement