Woman (80s) dies after hit-and-run in Tallaght

A woman, aged in her 80s, was killed in a hit-and-run in Tallaght on Friday morning.

Gardaí said the car fled the scene of the collision, which occurred shortly before 11am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136).

Officers said the car has since been identified and will be examined.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place at a later stage.

Advertisement

The road is presently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, this morning between 10.30am and 11.15am, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A second hit-and-run occurred in Waterford City yesterday, where a male pedestrian was left in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

By James Cox and Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.