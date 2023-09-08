Waterford Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious hit-and-run

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken in the city. The car involved fled the scene of the collision.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The areas around The Glen and Ballybricken remain closed and local diversions are in place. The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken and surrounding areas this morning between 11.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.m. (midday) and noticed any unusual activity are asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of this area this morning is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

