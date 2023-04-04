Woman dies after violent assault in City

David Raleigh

Gardaí have sealed off a property in Limerick City where they believe a woman was killed in a violent assault earlier on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesman said Gardaí were investigating “a fatal assault on a woman that occurred at approximately 1:30 pm today, at a residential property on Dock Road, Limerick City”.

Gardaí said the body of the woman, aged in her 20s “remains at the scene”.

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.”

Appealing for information, the spokesman asked that “anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm” should contact investigating Gardai.

An incident room has been set up at Henry Street Garda Station at 061-212400.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, Gardai said.