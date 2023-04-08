Woman dies in horse riding incident at equestrian centre

James Cox

A woman has died in a horse riding incident in Co Galway.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

It is understood the incident at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre occurred when a horse was being mounted on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene but the woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was transferred to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem examination.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority by Gardaí.