Woman dies in horse riding incident at equestrian centre

James Cox
A woman has died in a horse riding incident in Co Galway.
The incident occurred on Thursday.
It is understood the incident at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre occurred when a horse was being mounted on Thursday.
Advertisement
Emergency services attended the scene but the woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her body was transferred to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem examination.
The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority by Gardaí.